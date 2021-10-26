Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 6,000 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) received a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,178.46 ($67.66).

LON RIO opened at GBX 4,753 ($62.10) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,192.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,742.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £76.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.69. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,055 ($66.04), for a total value of £252.75 ($330.22). Also, insider Ngaire Woods bought 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, with a total value of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

