First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Now Covered by Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

