Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €270.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €270.00 ($317.65) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.55% from the company’s previous close.

VOW3 has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Nord/LB set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €268.93 ($316.39).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €205.25 ($241.47) on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 1-year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company’s fifty day moving average is €195.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is €210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

