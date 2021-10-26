Jefferies Group LLC Invests $2.48 Million in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,435,000. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,879,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter worth $8,415,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter worth $7,425,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter worth $6,175,000. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSEV stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.84.

