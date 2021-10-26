Jefferies Group LLC Sells 16,307 Shares of Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO)

Jefferies Group LLC lowered its position in Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,307 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC owned 1.61% of Fusion Fuel Green worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mak Capital One LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 749,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,049,000 after buying an additional 104,548 shares in the last quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,288,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 225,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 75,098 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 10,149.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 210,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 102,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.31% of the company’s stock.

HTOO stock opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77. Fusion Fuel Green PLC has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

