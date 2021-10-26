MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,189 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.51% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $22,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Force Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $7,171,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,089,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,827,000 after purchasing an additional 69,523 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $2,243,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 57.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after purchasing an additional 103,855 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 23.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $67.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $152.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.85 million. As a group, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $25,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $434,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 455,935 shares of company stock valued at $28,849,146. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

