Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Position Boosted by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Generac in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Generac in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Generac in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Generac in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock opened at $470.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.02 and a 1 year high of $476.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $427.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.36.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.59.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

