SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Hits $0.34 on Top Exchanges

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. One SingularityNET coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $339.87 million and approximately $10.76 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00051281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.99 or 0.00217460 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.72 or 0.00104331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AGIXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.