Atomera (ATOM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04).

ATOM opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. Atomera has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.26. The company has a market cap of $566.54 million, a P/E ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in April 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

