Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Deckers Outdoor to post earnings of $3.68 per share for the quarter. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2021 guidance at $14.450-$15.100 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. The business had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. On average, analysts expect Deckers Outdoor to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

DECK opened at $385.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $240.86 and a 12 month high of $451.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $403.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.00.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total value of $922,529.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,254 shares in the company, valued at $42,811,173.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.36, for a total value of $653,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,557,088.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,303 shares of company stock worth $4,677,853 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,223 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Deckers Outdoor worth $47,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DECK. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.00.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.