$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) This Quarter

Analysts expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.46. VICI Properties reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow VICI Properties.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VICI. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the second quarter worth $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 347.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $30.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.66. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 87.80%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VICI Properties (VICI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.