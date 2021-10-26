The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,642 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK opened at $59.40 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.19 and a twelve month high of $60.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.76 and a 200-day moving average of $51.48. The firm has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.47.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

