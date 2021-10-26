RWS (LON:RWS) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

RWS (LON:RWS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 810 ($10.58) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.60% from the company’s previous close.

LON RWS opened at GBX 625 ($8.17) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15. RWS has a one year low of GBX 513 ($6.70) and a one year high of GBX 838 ($10.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 634.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 622.44.

Get RWS alerts:

In other news, insider Ian El Mokadem acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 617 ($8.06) per share, with a total value of £61,700 ($80,611.44).

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. It operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for RWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.