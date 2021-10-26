Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,428 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.35% of Visteon worth $11,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,094,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,476,000 after acquiring an additional 332,422 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,065,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,881,000 after acquiring an additional 262,764 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,482,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 327,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,622,000 after acquiring an additional 56,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,674,000 after acquiring an additional 47,309 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $102.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.30 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $82.30 and a 52 week high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.38 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

VC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $101.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.73.

In related news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total transaction of $1,017,200.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,492 shares in the company, valued at $517,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

