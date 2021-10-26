Brokerages Expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.73. Axcelis Technologies posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 121.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $147.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $219,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 15,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $739,344.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,596 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,515. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 153.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $49.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.83. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $52.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.44.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

