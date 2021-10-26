Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $77.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SNAP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Snap in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Snap from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.93.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of SNAP opened at $54.50 on Friday. Snap has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.97. The stock has a market cap of $86.17 billion, a PE ratio of -106.86 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $656,337.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $134,919.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,546,756 shares of company stock valued at $193,710,278.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 579.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the second quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Snap by 527.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 80.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.