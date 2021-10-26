CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in NeoGenomics by 516.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 641.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark increased their target price on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.83.

Shares of NEO opened at $45.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.11. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $121.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

