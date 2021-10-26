M&T Bank Corp Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DAR opened at $79.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.95 and a 200 day moving average of $71.13. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.04. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.73 and a 12 month high of $81.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

