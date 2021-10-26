M&T Bank Corp Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 17.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 49.8% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

KSU opened at $302.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 229.08 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $284.98 and a 200-day moving average of $283.91. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.62.

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Ottensmeyer sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total transaction of $1,415,864.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam J. Godderz sold 8,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total value of $2,669,915.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,546 shares of company stock valued at $15,850,233. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.