Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 153.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,905,000 after buying an additional 5,563,901 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 369.5% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,246,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,254,000 after buying an additional 4,128,787 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $30,477,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,984,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,820 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,864,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,314,000 after purchasing an additional 935,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UAA shares. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

