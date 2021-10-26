State Street Corp Raises Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,037,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 505,602 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.05% of STERIS worth $832,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in STERIS by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth $458,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 530,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE STE opened at $235.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 70.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.67 and its 200 day moving average is $208.55. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $170.36 and a fifty-two week high of $237.10.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.