Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 10,270 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,270 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $36,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Deluxe during the first quarter worth approximately $4,062,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,026,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,669,000 after purchasing an additional 198,025 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Deluxe during the second quarter worth approximately $3,216,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Deluxe during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 7.5% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 122,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deluxe alerts:

NYSE DLX opened at $37.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.32. Deluxe Co. has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $48.38.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $478.20 million for the quarter. Deluxe had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 38.06%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Deluxe Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.