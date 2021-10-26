Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stock Position Increased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $83.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.22 and a 200-day moving average of $76.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $83.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

