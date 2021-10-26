CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 1,661 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Qorvo by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,326 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Qorvo by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 103,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,220,000 after purchasing an additional 42,865 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in Qorvo by 504.0% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $356,448.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,890,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $167.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.39. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.56 and a 12-month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QRVO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.85.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.