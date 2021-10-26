CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,401 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NetEase were worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 68.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 672,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,480,000 after acquiring an additional 274,258 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 32.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the second quarter worth about $369,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 4.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 15.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $102.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.97 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. NetEase’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $34.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

NTES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC decreased their target price on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

