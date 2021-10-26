Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $105.74 Million Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,244,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,705 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $105,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Old Republic International by 284.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other news, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $1,182,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,340.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 39,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $1,049,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,350 shares of company stock valued at $60,634 and have sold 578,820 shares valued at $15,262,617. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ORI opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.