Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock Position Raised by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.33% of Mesa Laboratories worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, Director David M. Kelly sold 603 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $161,175.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.03, for a total value of $178,939.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,124.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,134 shares of company stock worth $3,992,479 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MLAB opened at $302.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 409.39 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $290.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.21. The company has a quick ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $325.50.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.10 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

