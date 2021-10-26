Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,794,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,272,209 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 3.30% of HUYA worth $137,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of HUYA by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in HUYA by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in HUYA by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HUYA by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in HUYA by 519.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HUYA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on HUYA in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

HUYA stock opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.65. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.82. HUYA Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $36.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

