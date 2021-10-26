Materialise (MTLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Materialise to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Materialise has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. Materialise had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $60.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.37 million. On average, analysts expect Materialise to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MTLS opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. Materialise has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $87.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -332.24 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average of $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Materialise stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 277.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 343,224 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.86% of Materialise worth $11,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Materialise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

