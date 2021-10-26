CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $5.74 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $845,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $1,702,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,759 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,429.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,521 shares of company stock worth $16,315,019. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EW opened at $117.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $123.27. The company has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.95 and its 200-day moving average is $104.98.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

