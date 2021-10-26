Opera (OPRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Opera has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Opera had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 109.82%. The business had revenue of $60.16 million for the quarter.

Get Opera alerts:

Shares of OPRA stock opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. Opera has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $13.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.06. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Opera stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Opera were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Opera from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

About Opera

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.