McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 734,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,318,000 after acquiring an additional 313,020 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 16,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 104,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK opened at $207.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.05 and its 200-day moving average is $196.92. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $141.32 and a 12 month high of $210.17. The firm has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.13.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total value of $299,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,971 shares of company stock worth $7,726,342 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

