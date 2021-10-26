CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 638 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in CDW by 4.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 90,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in CDW by 6.1% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 10,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in CDW in the first quarter valued at $325,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in CDW by 6.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 593,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,428,000 after purchasing an additional 37,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in CDW in the first quarter valued at $87,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $191.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.55 and a 200-day moving average of $180.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $117.02 and a 52-week high of $203.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $608,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $18,080,649. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

