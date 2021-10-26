NexJ Systems (NXJ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.77 million during the quarter.

Shares of TSE NXJ opened at C$0.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.90. The company has a market cap of C$11.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91. NexJ Systems has a 12 month low of C$0.47 and a 12 month high of C$0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.58.

NexJ Systems Inc develops intelligent customer management solutions for the financial services industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers NexJ CRM for wealth management, private banking, commercial banking, corporate banking, sales, trading and research, and insurance.

