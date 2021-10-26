CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $5.47 Million Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,881 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $5,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 99,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Kroger alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Northcoast Research raised their price objective on The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.59.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $40.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.84. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.21%.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $32,917.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.