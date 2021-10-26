O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 89,795 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $148,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% during the second quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 55,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 31.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $2,404,000. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.05, for a total transaction of $3,080,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total value of $12,102,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,586 shares of company stock valued at $48,393,846. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $661.34 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $669.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $603.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $573.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Raymond James downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $600.46.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

