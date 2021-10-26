Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 545,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $172,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Wayfair by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,108,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,228 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth $1,510,800,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,596,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,168,000 after acquiring an additional 441,982 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,714,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,751,000 after acquiring an additional 47,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at about $506,216,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.62, for a total transaction of $986,007.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.95, for a total transaction of $1,462,455.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,814 shares of company stock worth $3,901,566 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on W. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.35.

Wayfair stock opened at $235.13 on Tuesday. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.09 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.48, a P/E/G ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

