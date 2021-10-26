Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,722,091 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,695,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,722,091 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $155,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

In other news, SVP Justin Hotard sold 12,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $189,327.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,132 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.