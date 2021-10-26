Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,322,308 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,535,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322,308 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Ford Motor worth $186,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 736,259 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 329,152 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 27,426 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ford Motor has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

