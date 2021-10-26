Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 776,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 243,123 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $10,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.32, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.38. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.24%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

