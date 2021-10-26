California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 305,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,902 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $7,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 18,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $26.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.41. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.55%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNO. Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

