Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

ZUO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Zuora in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 2,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $50,869.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 114,008 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $1,929,015.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,478.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 320,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,545,532. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Zuora during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZUO opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. Zuora has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.96.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

