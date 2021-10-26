Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Buys New Stake in Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 131,597 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 3.33% of Patriot National Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Patriot National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Patriot National Bancorp by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 253,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 67,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Patriot National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,206,000. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNBK opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.40 million, a PE ratio of 88.46 and a beta of 0.89. Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 1.14%.

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary, offers consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, government, non-profit entities, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The firm’s deposit products include checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

