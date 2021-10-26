Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 1,259 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,495,508,000 after buying an additional 6,109,887 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,896,000 after buying an additional 2,147,254 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,852,000. Natixis lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 2,907.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 662,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,642,000 after buying an additional 640,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,055,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,993,000 after buying an additional 500,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Truist Securities started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

Shares of IP opened at $52.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.