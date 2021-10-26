Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $105,000 Stock Position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PMM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PMM opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $8.92.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Profile

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in healthcare, education, industrials, and housing sectors. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.