81,907 Shares in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 81,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,373,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 113.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 13.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on BURL shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $333.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.50.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $276.99 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.99 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

