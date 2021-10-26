Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 1,062,275 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,410,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062,275 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of Uniti Group worth $25,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. Uniti Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 718.00 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.58.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.19). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

