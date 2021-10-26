Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,962,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $24,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,433,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,116,000 after purchasing an additional 51,327 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,415,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,976,000 after acquiring an additional 50,456 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 1.9% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,772,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,400,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 182.9% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,276,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 825,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 181.3% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,261,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after acquiring an additional 812,728 shares in the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOSS stock opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 13.91 and a quick ratio of 13.91. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gossamer Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

