AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,424,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,181 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of AVROBIO worth $21,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,534,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,422,000 after acquiring an additional 45,633 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,133,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after acquiring an additional 570,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 855,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after acquiring an additional 81,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 621,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 26,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 187,597 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AVRO opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $20.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.08.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts anticipate that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVRO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.70.

About AVROBIO

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

