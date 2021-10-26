Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,822 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $20,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Linde by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Linde by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,267,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $635,169,000 after purchasing an additional 92,218 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Linde by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,275,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,276,000 after purchasing an additional 26,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.20.

Shares of LIN opened at $316.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $307.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.19. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $214.14 and a 12-month high of $317.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.